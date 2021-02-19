Butler Co. Bomb Unit rescues abandoned cat and her kittens

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Bomb Unit got a nice surprise out on a call Thursday.
The bomb unit responded to a church in New Miami sometime Thursday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
They didn’t find a bomb. Instead, they discovered a bag containing a cat and her five kittens abandoned with a note, Jones says.
Thankfully, the bomb unit rescued the cat and her kittens.
“Momma and babies are now warm, cozy and fed at Animal Friends [Humane Society,]” Jones said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.