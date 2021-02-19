Driver surrenders after fleeing LMPD officers, hitting police cruiser and barricading inside apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted on several felony charges, Daniel C. Allen, is in police custody after surrendering to officers after a chase that ended in Okolona.
The pursuit started on Falcon Crest Drive when Allen reportedly refused to stop for Louisville Metro Police Department officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. He was driving a Ford Expedition pulling a trailer.
He sped away from officers and at one point hit an LMPD cruiser. No one was injured.
The Expedition was abandoned and Allen then reportedly made his way into another car on Southern Parkway. At this point, Smiley said officers ended the pursuit as it was a hazard to public safety; she said the suspect was driving through yards and against traffic.
Around 5:30 p.m., LMPD officers spotted Allen via helicopter after abandoning the second car. He made his way into an apartment complex on Woodcrest Drive off of Outer Loop, where he barricaded himself into a unit.
After SWAT was called for assistance, Smiley said Allen surrendered to officers without incident.
The details surrounding the charges from Thursday, as well as Allen’s prior felony warrants, have not yet been made public.
