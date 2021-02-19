Driver surrenders after 2-hour LMPD chase ends in Okolona

Driver surrenders after 2-hour LMPD chase ends in Okolona
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 18, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 7:51 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted on several felony charges is in police custody after surrendering to officers after a chase that lasted more than two hours.

The pursuit started on Falcon Crest Drive when the suspect refused to stop for Louisville Metro Police Department officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop around 3:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The driver sped away from officers and barricaded himself in an apartment off of Outer Loop on Noltemeyer Wynde Court in Okolona around 5:30 p.m.

After SWAT was called for assistance, the suspect surrendered to officers without incident, Smiley confirmed.

His identity hasn’t been released.

This story will be updated.

