Driver surrenders after 2-hour LMPD chase ends in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted on several felony charges is in police custody after surrendering to officers after a chase that lasted more than two hours.
The pursuit started on Falcon Crest Drive when the suspect refused to stop for Louisville Metro Police Department officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop around 3:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
The driver sped away from officers and barricaded himself in an apartment off of Outer Loop on Noltemeyer Wynde Court in Okolona around 5:30 p.m.
After SWAT was called for assistance, the suspect surrendered to officers without incident, Smiley confirmed.
His identity hasn’t been released.
This story will be updated.
