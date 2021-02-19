Evans matches career-high 29, #3 Cards win at Pitt 82-58

UofL guard Dana Evans (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor | February 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 10:22 PM

(WAVE) - Dana Evans continues to make her case for back-to-back ACC Player of the Year honors.

The UofL senior matched her career-high with 29 points as the #3 Cards returned from a brief COVID pause to win 82-58 at Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Evans scored 13 of her 29 in the decisive third quarter as the Cards turned a 33-27 halftime lead into a 61-40 game. They outscored the Panthers 28-13 in that third quarter.

Freshman Haley Van Lith finished with 13 points, six rebound and four assists and Elizabeth Dixon added 12 points.

The Cards improve to 20-1 and 13-1 in the ACC. Pitt falls to 5-10, 3-9.

