FORECAST: Cold tonight - warmer this weekend

- Cold tonight with lows in the single digits
- Rain chances increase after 9 p.m. Sunday
- Highs back into the 50s, maybe 60, next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will move back in this evening, keeping our temperatures from freefalling as much as they would have otherwise. Even still, we’ll see lows in the lower teens in Louisville early Saturday morning with single digits likely outside the city.
After a somewhat cloudy start to the day on Saturday, we’ll see progressively more sunshine during the afternoon. This will help bump our highs above freezing for the first time in 11 days in Louisville.
It’ll be partly cloudy Saturday night as lows get down into the upper teens and lower 20s, which is an improvement over past nights.
We’ll get into the mid 40s Sunday afternoon with increasing cloud cover. While most of the day is dry, it’s the late night hours when a quick batch of rain will move in.
Rain chances total between 0.10″ & 0.25″ through early Monday and may end with a few snowflakes. Temperatures next week continue to show signs of warming with highs generally in the 40s and 50s, perhaps even nudging 60 degrees by next Wednesday.
