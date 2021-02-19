FORECAST: One more really cold night ahead

- TONIGHT: Lows in the single digits
- SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and wind increase
- NEXT WEEK: Highs return to the 50s by Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While we will gain some sunshine today, clouds will redevelop for many areas this afternoon. The timing of those clouds will determine if we can reach the freezing mark or not, but it looks unlikely for most.
Some clouds look to return tonight, keeping our temperatures slightly warmer than what we’d see beneath clear skies. Temperatures look to bottom out in the single digits and low teens by early Saturday morning.
We’ll see more sunshine on Saturday as highs climb above the freezing mark across most of WAVE Country.
Saturday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the teens.
