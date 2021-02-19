FORECAST: One more really cold night ahead

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 2/19 9AM
By Brian Goode | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 9:32 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT: Lows in the single digits
  • SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and wind increase
  • NEXT WEEK: Highs return to the 50s by Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While we will gain some sunshine today, clouds will redevelop for many areas this afternoon. The timing of those clouds will determine if we can reach the freezing mark or not, but it looks unlikely for most.

>> Closings and Delays | Radar | Weather Blog

Some clouds look to return tonight, keeping our temperatures slightly warmer than what we’d see beneath clear skies. Temperatures look to bottom out in the single digits and low teens by early Saturday morning.

We’ll see more sunshine on Saturday as highs climb above the freezing mark across most of WAVE Country.

Saturday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the teens.

Car stuck in the snow? Tips to get it out
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.