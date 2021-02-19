FORECAST: Warmer for the weekend

- TONIGHT: Lows in the single digits
- LATE SUNDAY: Increasing rain chances
- NEXT WEEK: Highs return to the 50s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as high-pressure gradually takes over.
Despite the sunshine, highs today look to remain below freezing in most locations.
Some clouds look to return tonight, keep our temperatures slightly warmer than what we’d see beneath clear skies. Temperatures look to bottom out in the single digits and low teens by early Saturday morning.
We’ll see more sunshine on Saturday as highs climb above the freezing mark across most of WAVE Country. Saturday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the teens.
An approaching front brings rain chances late Sunday that could end briefly as snow early Monday morning. Highs climb into the 50s next week as we watch for additional rain chances.
