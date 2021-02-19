FORECAST: Warmer for the weekend

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, Feb. 19, 2021
By Tawana Andrew | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:33 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT: Lows in the single digits
  • LATE SUNDAY: Increasing rain chances
  • NEXT WEEK: Highs return to the 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as high-pressure gradually takes over.

>> Closings and Delays | Radar | Weather Blog

Despite the sunshine, highs today look to remain below freezing in most locations.

Some clouds look to return tonight, keep our temperatures slightly warmer than what we’d see beneath clear skies. Temperatures look to bottom out in the single digits and low teens by early Saturday morning.

We’ll see more sunshine on Saturday as highs climb above the freezing mark across most of WAVE Country. Saturday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the teens.

An approaching front brings rain chances late Sunday that could end briefly as snow early Monday morning. Highs climb into the 50s next week as we watch for additional rain chances.

Car stuck in the snow? Tips to get it out
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.