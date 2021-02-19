Girl Scout Cookies: Here’s how to buy them this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s that time of year again.
It’s time to start ordering your Girl Scout cookies.
If you’re working remotely and can’t find a colleague’s order form in the break room, there’s no need to worry. You can use the ZIP code finder to order online or learn about events near you where Girl Scouts are selling their cookies.
Boxes of Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups go for $5 this year, and Toffee-tastic (gluten free) and S’mores cost $6 a box.
All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program “stay local to help support girl programming and troops in our community,” according to a statement from Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. “Girls decide how to allocate their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities and exciting experiences.”
