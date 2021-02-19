JCPS students, parents chime in on potential plans to return to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A non-traditional meeting about non-traditional schooling answered families’ questions about how to safely get students within Jefferson County Public School back to class safely Thursday.
As calls to go back to class get louder, JCPS Board of Education members fielded questions from employees, families, and students on how the reopening of schools would potentially play out in a virtual meeting.
Students, like aspiring pilot Luke Lush, joined the meeting to ask tough questions of those in charge. He said he wants to get back into school as quickly as possible to get his flight training back on track.
“Will we be going back to school five days a week or in block learning? Two days at home, three days at school?” he asked board members.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio answered, citing a hybrid model that would be staggered by two groups of students: one group in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays and another group in classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays.
JCPS parents LaShay Cooper asked the board about protocols in case a school has a COVID outbreak or a confirmed case and what would happen to students and school staff with symptoms.
“Parents, you will all get information of the symptoms of COVID and will be asked to agree to not send your kids to school if they’re sick,” JCPS Manager of Health Dr. Eva Stone said, “and students will have their temperature screening when they arrive to school each day.”
If parents choose to send their student back to in-person learning, JCPS made a video showing what students will go through. Social distancing and masking up will be enforced at all times from the moment a student steps onto the school bus.
JCPS board members said during the meeting there is no shortage of ways to keep students safe from the spread of the coronavirus.
“I do believe in our students,” Pollio said. “I believe our students will step up and those choosing to come back will follow the guidelines will mask and will do the right things.”
The school board has not made a final decision on whether students will return to in-person learning or not this school year.
Friday, JCPS staff will begin receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine.
