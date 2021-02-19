Madison woman finds herself stranded in Texas during massive winter storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anna Sutter grew up with harsh winters. The Madison, Indiana native is no stranger to the cold and the dangers that come along with it. But the Indiana teacher said she’s never experienced anything like the massive Texas storms.
Sutter flew to Dallas to visit her girlfriend over the weekend and was supposed to return home on Monday. But now four days later, she’s still stranded in Texas. Sutter and her friend huddled in a frigid apartment without water or power for days. Sutter said they layered up, ate whatever was in fridge and bundled under blankets.
“Monday night was the absolute worst,” Sutter said. “Going to bed with the power out, waking up with the power out was really, really hard. The sound of the power going out brings chills to my spine now.”
Utilities to the building were restored Wednesday night, but she said they’re hesitant to see if it will last.
“I could really tell that Texans were not prepared for this at all and it was definitely not their fault,” Sutter said. “There was no warning for this huge snow storm. Stores were not equipped with the materials that people needed. people don’t even have snow shovels and the city doesn’t have snow plows so the roads still today look like it just snowed.”
After days of canceled flights, Sutter has a new plane ticket for Friday evening.
