Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in Jacobs neighborhood has been identified.
Jackie Lee Crowley, 28, was shot in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Crowley was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.