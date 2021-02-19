Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

By Sarah Jackson | February 19, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 6:37 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in Jacobs neighborhood has been identified.

Jackie Lee Crowley, 28, was shot in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Crowley was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

