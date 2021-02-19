More vaccine doses expected in Louisville in coming months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville’s mass vaccination site is back in operation after weather caused multiple days of closures.
Standing in front of the site at Broadbent Arena, Mayor Greg Fischer said they’re getting back on track.
Across the city, about 143,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, a large number of them at Broadbent. After weather delays, the team in charge of the site there are rescheduling appointments and opening it for additional hours.
Additionally, Fischer said he still wants to see another mass vaccination site opened in West Louisville at Shawnee Park and would want additional doses be made available for that.
Those doses would be on top of the additional vaccine doses that could soon come from the federal government.
“In about six weeks or so, we’re going to start seeing a lot more supply,” Fischer said, “and then eight weeks, 10 weeks, we’ll be going from a scarcity situation we have to having lots of supply for the community.”
A special Saturday vaccination session has been scheduled for tomorrow at Broadbent Arena for those still trying to get their second vaccine dose. It’s by appointment only and is all booked up.
