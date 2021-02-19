Never-ending drugs, overdoses, complaints: The Troubleshooter investigates

The woman said she has complained to every authority she can think of while counting 11 drug overdoses in front of 103 St. Catherine St. since July. The first day I started watching, a person walked into the residence, came out 10 minutes later, and went to the ground, occasionally twitching or flopping around. The stream of people entering and leaving the address continued, sometimes pausing to look. Several minutes later, the apparent overdose was lying out in the roadway backing up traffic during evening rush hour. After 15 minutes of it, Louisville police arrived, but nothing happened. When the person was eventually able to get back inside the residence, the officers left. A few minutes later, there was another line of people waiting to get in.