Paoli Walmart shooting suspects arrested in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened at a Paoli, Indiana Walmart.
The shooting happened on Feb. 17.
Allison Shields and Bethany Amburgey, both from New Albany, were wanted by Indiana State Police in connection with the crime.
On Thursday, the two were spotted in Shively and taken into custody by Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department, and the Shively Police Department.
The details regarding their charges have not been revealed.
