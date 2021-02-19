Police chase ends on UofL campus after driver tries hitting officer in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was almost hit by a driver Friday afternoon as they responded to complaints of a man’s suspicious behavior in Old Louisville.
Officers responded to the area of Lee Street and Arthur Street in Old Louisville around noon, where Mark A. Coop was believed to be looking through people’s cars, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
When they made contact with Coop, he reportedly got into a car and drove at one of the officers, who jumped out of the way. A chase began after Coop refused to stop, Smiley said.
The pursuit eventually reached the University of Louisville campus, where Coop struck a parking meter near the intersection of 4th Street and West Cardinal Boulevard.
Coop initially refused orders to get out of the car, Smiley said, before complying with officers; he was later arrested.
More information has been requested regarding Coop’s charges. This story will be updated.
