SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/19

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/19
By Brian Goode | February 19, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 9:14 AM

The bitter cold is about to ease...hang in there.

Saturday is quiet but the wind will ramp up Sunday afternoon and night. That will bring with a quick shot at rain and perhaps brief snow near or just before sunrise Monday.

Once we rid of the snowpack to the south of KY, the southwest wind will have a greater impact on warming us up. That looks to max out Wednesday. 60° is reachable but it will depend on what is happening to our south/southwest.

A couple of system late week look to bring rain perhaps snow. It is far out so let’s let those sit in the oven a bit longer.

The video will cover all of this in more detail.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.