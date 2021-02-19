SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/19

The bitter cold is about to ease...hang in there.
Saturday is quiet but the wind will ramp up Sunday afternoon and night. That will bring with a quick shot at rain and perhaps brief snow near or just before sunrise Monday.
Once we rid of the snowpack to the south of KY, the southwest wind will have a greater impact on warming us up. That looks to max out Wednesday. 60° is reachable but it will depend on what is happening to our south/southwest.
A couple of system late week look to bring rain perhaps snow. It is far out so let’s let those sit in the oven a bit longer.
The video will cover all of this in more detail.
Enjoy the weekend!
