Suspect in police chase arrested, co-defendant also charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who left Louisville Metro police on a chase before attempting to barricade himself inside an apartment and a man who provided help to him are both facing multiple charges.
Daniel C. Allen, 38, of Louisville, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of an auto, two counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of gun possession by a felon, three counts of fleeing or evading police, along with single counts of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Allen’s arrest report says an LMPD officer on patrol in teh 3700 block of Falcon Crest Drive saw a license plate from a stolen Lexus on a Dodge Ram 1500 that had been reported stolen from Jeffersontown. The Dodge Ram was attached to a box trailer with a tire missing. A note on the vehicle said they had gone to fix the tire and would be back in 30 minutes.
Police say a Ford Expedition that had been seen on video with a tire on top leaving the area returned towing a trailer containing the tire and a snow blower. The Expedition sped off when police turned on their emergency equipment.
During the pursuit, the Expedition made a sharp turn causing the trailer to strike the police car. The impact blew a tire, disabling the vehicle.
The report goes on to say the Expedition continued to flee until it stopped in the 4500 block of Southern Parkway damaging a fence. At that time, Allen fled on foot to Top Hill Court where he stole a Ford Ranger pickup before going to the 4300 block of Outer Loop. That’s where police say Allen barricaded himself in an apartment for a short time before surrendering.
Officers said a stolen gun was found during a search of the Expedition. When police search the pickup they found two guns belonging to its owner, Joshua Griffin, 37. Both Allen and Griffin are convicted felons and were not to own or possess firearms.
In addition to gun possession by a felon, Griffin is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and a traffic charge for failure to the state notify of his address change.
Allen and Griffin were both booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and are scheduled to be arraigned today.
