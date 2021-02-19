Volunteers always needed to help vaccinate Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Broadbent Arena was busy as staff tried to catch-up after being shut down due to winter weather. The Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness said it is a massive team effort getting shots in arms and you don’t need to have a medical background to help.
Jose Gilluna works in marketing for a local food company and has doubled as a volunteer. He has been at it for almost four weeks.
“Well, I just want to make sure that people get vaccinated so that we can go back to living the way we were living before,” Gilluna said.
Gilluna added his nephew came down with the virus and recovered, but it is the destructive course the virus is having on everyday people that has compelled him to help.
“To see how many people have died from COVID-19, we have to stop this. When we can be done with the vaccine, the better we are going to be.”
Metro Health said 5,000 people have signed up to volunteer and 2,000 have taken shifts. The typical shift is four hours long. After seeing the positive impacts each shot is making Jennifer Coe said she has sometimes volunteered to work an extra shift.
“A lot of the days I was running vaccine to the stations and a little unpacking of the supplies as they come in,” Coe said.
Metro Health says it is people like Gilluna and Coe, who are the backbone of the operations. Volunteers are responsible for things like, directing traffic, checking IDs and unpackaging medical supplies.
“For me I had the time and I just thought it was important to be able to come out and help out,” Coe said.
As more vaccination sights are slated to open in the future, Louisville Metro Health said it could use your help in the fight to vaccinate Louisville.
After working 40 hours, volunteers are eligible to get the vaccine. To signup to volunteer, click here.
