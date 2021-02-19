Winter weather delays area trash pick ups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A week of snow piling high has also meant stacks of trash for some in Kentucky and Indiana.
Service interruptions due to dangerous conditions for drivers have delayed garbage pickup.
Many agencies and companies are getting back to work as the roads thaw.
A public works spokesperson said the winter weather events of this week have caused a two-day delay.
“So, anything that was supposed to be picked up yesterday for example will be picked up tomorrow,” Salvador Melendez said. “So, that’s as simple as that.”
Customers can learn more about service impacts caused by COVID-19 and holiday schedule changes here.
A company representative said it is currently monitoring the conditions of the roads throughout Louisville and the surrounding area.
“The safety of our employees and the community are of the utmost importance,” a WM statement read. “At this time, we are servicing customers only when the conditions are safe. Pending changes in weather conditions over the weekend, we expect to resume our normal schedule next week.”
Rumpke said the winter weather that moved through early in the week, unfortunately prevented the collection of some of their Monday and Tuesday customers.
“We will collect extra material from those Monday and Tuesday customers that weren’t serviced this week, the week of February 22,” a company spokesperson wrote via email. “We still have crews out [Friday] and will also have crews out [Saturday] attempting to service our Wednesday, Thursday and Friday customers, as road conditions allow.”
The company is encouraging customers to leave material at the curb through end of day Saturday.
“If we are unable to service a customer this week, we will collect extra material the week of February 22,” the company spokesperson wrote. “We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to safely provide the essential service of waste and recycling collection.”
If customers have questions, Rumpke encourages them to reach out by calling 1-800-828-8171.
A representative from Republic Services said Thursday and Friday customers are on a one-day delay.
He said they will be resuming their regular schedule next week.
A company employee noted the past week of winter weather is being compared by some to the ice storm of 2009. He said, for the company, it’s different in that last week’s winter storm impacted customers in different magnitudes at different times instead of all at once.
So, people should not use that event to set their expectations this week.
EchoTech was unreachable before publishing Friday, but released a statement on its website homepage Tuesday regarding service impacts.
