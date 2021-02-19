Woman fatally stabbed in Beechmont neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was stabbed multiple times has been identified.
The stabbing was reported in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The victim, identified as Melinda Goosby, 46, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Lammon Green, 42, was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing. Police said the victim and Green were in a relationship.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.