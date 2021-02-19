Young performers fundraise for non-profit hit hard by pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the pandemic and this winter weather, it’s difficult for people to get the help they need especially the elderly and disabled.
Charities helping those groups are struggling as their fundraisers turn virtual. That added roadblock has one southern Indiana non-profit getting creative to get the money they need to survive.
Young voices, like 16-year-old Ella Unruh’s, are coming together to help Lifespan Resources.
“More meals, a 70 percent increase in meals and we’ve helped register close to 1,000 people for the vaccine,” Lifespan Resources CEO Lora Clark said of the non-profit since the start of the pandemic.
The organization’s work for home bound seniors, disabled adults and children in WAVE Country is pretty incredible. In 2020 alone, they served 146,000 meals and made 22,000 trips to take folks to the pharmacy, medical appointments and the grocery.
With that in mind, Mark Maxwell and Maxwell’s House of Music came up with an idea to help. A virtual concert with young performers like Ella.
“My eyes lit up, I was like ‘yes, of course,’” Ella remembered of being asked to help.
The catch for the Providence High student and the others performers under the age of 21 involved? Before and during the live show, they raise money from local sponsors and individuals.
Writing letters and emails, Ella has already raised $13,000.
“Really amazing to see how truly willing the are to give their treasure to people in need.” Ella’s mom, Lori Unruh, said. “We try to raise our children to share your blessings with others.”
She added, “Now even having a job is a blessing so, we’re teaching them to go out and just ask people, any amount adds up.”
We asked Clark what that effort especially by young people means to the non-profit.
“It means the world to us,” Clark said, “I don’t know what we would do without all these people helping us.”
Ella, who’s performed with bands like the Louisville Crashers, isn’t slowing down. Believing when it comes to helping people, there’s no limit.
When we put her on the spot to give us a taste of her singing talent she took a line from Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror, “If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make a change.”
WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee and Kelly K with our Radio Partner WDJX are taking part in the live streamed concert. You can watch Sing for your Lifespan Sunday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Lifespan Resources Facebook and Lifespan Resources Facebook page.
You can donate now to any of the young performers by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.