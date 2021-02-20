Fire badly damages home in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue dispatched crews Friday night to a residential house fire in the Clifton neighborhood.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, crews arrived to one-and-a-half story home in the 100 block of North Keats Avenue. The house, which contained three separate apartments, had caught fire due to a space heater igniting nearby combustibles, according to LFD Major Bobby Cooper.
The building’s occupants evacuated before fire crews arrived.
Cooper said it took around one hour for 35 firefighters to bring the fire under control. The main building was badly damaged from the blazes. Neighboring homes were not damaged, LFD confirmed.
Three occupants of the burned building have been displaced.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No civilian injuries were reported.
Louisville Fire and Rescue reminds homeowners of the following tips if using space heaters:
- Keep anything that can burn / ignite at least 3′ away from the space heater.
- Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off if it tips over.
- Plug directly into wall outlets. Do not use extension cords or power strips.
- Turn space heaters off when you are leaving the room or going to bed.
- Only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.
- Only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.
