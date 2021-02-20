Fischer: Vaccination Phase 1C to start by late March or early April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer announced this week the vaccine rollout for people in Kentucky’s vaccination Phase 1C is set for late March or April, a group that makes up about 75% of the population in Jefferson Country.
Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
It includes food and beverage service workers, an industry that has been hit hard during this pandemic. That’s why DeWayne Payne, owner of Babie Bac’z Good Grill in South Louisville said he’s excited to get the vaccine.
“Last year was pretty bad for all local restaurants, and chain restaurants,” Payne told WAVE 3 News Friday. “This vaccination is just going to ensure the customers, and just the public in general, that there’s a safe environment, a safe place for them to be able to enjoy food.”
According to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, Phase 1C will include food & agriculture, manufacturing, USPS workers, public transit, grocery store, food service, media, public safety and many more.
Friday, during a COVID-19 update held at Broadbent Arena, Fischer said the public should expect the phase to begin being rolled out by the end of March or April, along with more vaccination availability within the next two months.
“In about six weeks or so, we’re going to start seeing a lot more supply,” Fischer announced. “Then eight weeks, 10 weeks, we’ll be going from a scarcity situation we have to having lots of supply for the community.
The next focus, the mayor said, will be Phases 2, 3 and 4 and everyone skeptical of the vaccine.
