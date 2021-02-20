FORECAST: Melting this weekend as temperatures rise

- Rain chances increase after 9 p.m. Sunday
- Highs back into the 50s, maybe 60, next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a very cold morning, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 30s thanks to a partly sunny sky and a southerly wind. Let the melting begin!
It’ll be partly cloudy tonight as lows get down into the upper teens and lower 20s, which is an improvement over past nights.
The warming trend continues on Sunday when highs reach the mid 40s. However, clouds will be on the increase as the next storm system approaches. Most of the day is dry, with rain arriving at night.
Gusty rain showers are likely Sunday night, ending as a brief period of snowflakes early Monday morning as lows get down into the mid 30s. No significant snow impacts are expected.
Rain totals between 0.10″ & 0.25″ through early Monday and that rain may end with a few snowflakes. Temperatures next week continue to show signs of warming with highs generally in the 40s and 50s, perhaps even nudging 60 degrees by next Wednesday.
