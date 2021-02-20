FORECAST: Milder Sunday with rain late

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday evening, Feb. 20, 2021
By Justin Logan | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 8:06 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances increase after 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Highs back into the 50s, maybe 60, next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear and cold tonight, but thankfully we’re not looking at single digits. We’ll see temperatures drop into the mid teens to lower 20s.

The warming trend continues on Sunday when highs reach the mid 40s for most. Areas south of Louisville could get close to 50. Clouds will increase through the day as the next storm system approaches. Most of the day is dry, with rain arriving at night.

Rain is likely Sunday night as a cold front moves into the area. I can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixing in by morning, but nothing significant is expected. It will be a breezy night with wind gusts over 25 MPH possible. Lows in the mid 30s.

The rain will depart the area by sunrise on Monday, but we could still see some flurries linger during the morning. A mostly cloudy sky will continue into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

After a chilly Monday, temperatures recover into the 50s and Tuesday and push close to 60 on Wednesday.

