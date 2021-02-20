Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate continues decline, 1,333 new COVID cases in Ky. Saturday

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | February 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 3:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced the commonwealth’s positivity rate continues to see a decline from previous days.

Beshear announced a positivity rate of 6.77 percent in Saturday’s report, based on a seven-day rolling average.

Saturday’s report confirmed 1,333 additional COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. The total number of cases in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 396,018.

An additional 25 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 4,426.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 921
  • Patients currently in ICU : 245
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 125

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

