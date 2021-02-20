Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate continues decline, 1,333 new COVID cases in Ky. Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced the commonwealth’s positivity rate continues to see a decline from previous days.
Beshear announced a positivity rate of 6.77 percent in Saturday’s report, based on a seven-day rolling average.
Saturday’s report confirmed 1,333 additional COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. The total number of cases in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 396,018.
An additional 25 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 4,426.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 921
- Patients currently in ICU : 245
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 125
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
