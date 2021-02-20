Hodgenville square damaged in second DUI crash in three months

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lincoln Square in Hodgenville has been damaged for the second time in three months after another DUI crash early Saturday morning.
According to Hodgenville Police, officers were sent to a single vehicle accident at the square on Main Street around 12:48 a.m. Saturday.
Early investigation showed that a Hyundai SUV, driven by Mary Vincent of Greensburg, was traveling West on East Main Street heading into town.
Police said Vincent drove through the square after failing to go through the roundabout, which caused damage to the lights, decorations, and a truck within the square.
An officer performed a field sobriety test, where it was determined that Vincent was under the influence of alcohol.
Vincent was arrested and charged with DUI first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and failure to maintain insurance. She was booked in Larue County Jail.
Back in December, the square was damaged in another DUI crash involving a Louisville teenager. In that crash, severe damages were assessed in the square, including to the statue of Abraham Lincoln known as “Little Abe.”
