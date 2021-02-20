Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,449 new cases, 14 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed an additional 1,449 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 654,660, according to the ISDH.
An additional 14 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 11,912.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 7,721,658 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,076,245 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 38,702, with 6,696 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 4.3 percent for all tests administered.
