LMPD investigating report of officer demonstrating in anti-abortion protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An internal investigation within Louisville Metro Police has begun after an officer was allegedly taking part in an anti-abortion protest outside of a Louisville health clinic.
The report comes after pictures were shared of an LMPD cruiser outside of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center on West Market, parked near an anti-abortion protest outside the building.
Pictures of the cruiser and an alleged LMPD employee were taken and shared by a Twitter account run by volunteer clinic escorts.
“Police officer took some eggs that a regular (anti-abortion protester) gave him,” one of the tweets from @LouClinicEscort reads.
Metro Council member Jecorey Arthur shared the tweet, saying he sent the pictures and posts to LMPD Chief Erika Shields.
“Maybe this is why LMPD doesn’t enforce the law at these protests,” Arthur said in a post. “They’re protesting too.”
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff released a statement saying that an investigation is underway to determine if an employee with the department took part in the protest, and if so, would place the officer on administrative reassignment while investigation continues.
“It is essential that we maintain a posture of neutrality while representing the department and behavior contrary to this will not be tolerated,” Ruoff said in a statement.
