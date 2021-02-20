LouVax administers weekend doses as appointments rescheduled due to weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some are concerned that rescheduled vaccine appointments could push those needing a second dose out of their grace window, causing the vaccine to not be effective.
Normally you wouldn’t see LouVax operational on the weekend, but due to winter weather rescheduling vaccines, it had to be.
“With them having to reschedule some of the appointments I was a little concerned how that was going to affect me being able to safely go back and work with these kids,” Elizabeth Chandler said.
Chandler works with children with special needs. She’s glad to now be fully vaccinated, so that she can get back to work.
She was supposed to be get her second dose earlier this week, but due to winter weather her appointment along with a little more than one thousand others were moved.
“Today is going to be about getting those people that need second doses, those doses in a timely fashion” Karl Bullock, spokesperson for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said.
The folks over at Metro Public Health said they have seen a flurry of concerned callers worried because they’re second shot was rescheduled.
They are afraid that if they don’t get their second dose, within the recommended windows, the vaccine won’t be effective.
“The second dose for Moderna doesn’t have to be given on day 28 exactly, and for those of you who received Pfizer it doesn’t have to be on that day 21,” Dr. Connie Mendel Deputy Director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said.
The CDC said for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, the second dose can be given up to 42 days after the first dose.
“Don’t panic, don’t worry. If someone has had their first dose, we have a second dose reserved for you,” Mendel said.
In total, 3,100 shots were rescheduled this week due to winter weather. The health department has reached out to every single of those folks to get them reschedule.
