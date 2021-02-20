Malik Williams to make Season Debut for Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After missing every game so far this season, University of Louisville senior, Malik Williams will make his season debut for the Cards at North Carolina on Saturday.
The game will be UofL’s first game since February 1st due to positive Covid-19 tests within the program, including head coach, Chris Mack. Williams has dealt with a foot injury that he suffered in practice before the season. Mack says Williams’ presence is a huge addition. “You know, he’s going to be a little rusty. We understand that, but he provides a veteran presence for us. A guy in the interior that’s capable of defending and rebounding,” said Mack.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.