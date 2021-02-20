Malik Williams to make Season Debut for Cards

The game will be UofL’s first game since February 1st due to positive Covid-19 tests within the program, including head coach, Chris Mack. Williams has dealt with a foot injury that he suffered in practice before the season. Mack says Williams’ presence is a huge addition. “You know, he’s going to be a little rusty. We understand that, but he provides a veteran presence for us. A guy in the interior that’s capable of defending and rebounding,” said Mack.