Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint at Etown motel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of raping a woman while holding her at knifepoint is facing criminal charges in Elizabethtown.
The assault reportedly happened at the Motel 6 off North Mulberry Street, and officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m., The News-Enterprise reported.
Ryan Patterson, 31, was arrested on charges of rape and wanton endangerment after the alleged assault on Wednesday night.
The victim was taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment, Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham said.
Patterson is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
