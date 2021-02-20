NKY man arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday after law enforcement used an undercover computer to bait the suspect into sending them thousands of child porn images.
Randy Duke, 40, was identified as a suspect after the Campbell County Police Department used its computer to make a connection with him, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Using a file-sharing system, 3,600 images, and/or videos were sent from Duke’s computer to police, the sheriff’s office explained.
Police were able to track Duke’s home address to a Boone County residence through the IP address.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified and got a search warrant.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office executed that warrant.
Duke tried unplugging and hiding his electronic equipment when deputies arrived at his home, the sheriff’s office said.
“He [Duke] later admitted to detectives that he uses torrent software to download, distribute and view naked images of girls, who are approximately 12 years of age,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Duke is facing several charges related to child pornography, and his bond is $200,000, the sheriff’s office says.
