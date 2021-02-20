Report: Ford F-150 hybrid pickup trucks power up Texas homes during storm

(WAVE) - People in Texas that own 2021 Ford F-150 are using their pickups to power their homes after an extreme winter storm left millions of people without heat or power.
Ford stated the truck’s PowerBoost generator can be used as a mobile generator with 7.2 kW of power, as reported by NBC News.
The truck saved the day for Jerry Hall, 73, of Kerrville, who said his home lost electricity from Sunday evening until early Thursday.
Hall said he only bought the truck back in January.
“It would have been three miserable days without the truck,” he told NBC.
A large part of why Hall said he bought the truck was its generator, as storms caused some blackouts in his area last spring.
The truck’s generator was also an attractive feature to Randy Jones of Katy, Texas, 66, who also said he often loses power in storms.
Sunday night, when Jones’ power went out, he plugged in a few extension cords to test his truck’s power for the first time since he bought it a few weeks ago.
“Without it I would have been in the dark and cold like everybody else in the neighborhood,” the retired refinery worker said, adding that he helped neighbors charge their phones and laptops. “Quite a few of the neighbors said, ‘Hey, I’m getting one,’ like, ‘I’m trading my Dodge or GMC,’ because, South Texas, with hurricanes and things like that, we’re always having power outages.”
