Baptist Health Floyd passes 20 thousand COVID vaccines administered

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd hit a milestone Saturday night, announcing their drive-thru clinic has administered more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
In a release, Baptist Health Floyd said the 20,000 administered mark was set around 5 p.m. Saturday.
With the first vaccine given at the location on December 17, the drive-thru clinic administered a vaccine every 2.08 minutes on average, according to the release.
“I am just so proud of the entire team,” Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said.
The drive-thru clinic at Baptist Health Floyd is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eligible residents must sign up for an appointment through the state’s website at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 1 (866) 211-9966.
