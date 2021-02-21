Cards rusty off layoff as Heels romp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - North Carolina seemed to be at the top of its game as the Tar Heels throttled Louisville, 99 to 54, handing the Cards one of their worst defeats ever.
U of L was coming off a 19-day layoff between games as the team had to follow Covid protocols and was unable to play during the layoff. In addition, practice time had been limited.
“We just gotta stick together through tough times and our guys have done that all year,” said Cards coach Chris Mack. “We have to worry about what’s important and improve our team during the next few days.”
The Tar Heels sizzled from the field, shooting nearly 60%. Many of those baskets came on runouts and fast breaks. Carolina built a 48-29 halftime advantage and expanded that lead in the second half.
The Cards’ Malik Williams played for the first time this season as he was coming off an injury. Williams scored four points in his 17 minutes. Louisville’s Carlik Jones was the team’s lone double figure scorer as he tallied 13 points.
The Heels were led by Day’Ron Sharpe’s 21 points and teammate Kerwin Walton added 19. Louisville dropped to 11-5 on the season. The Cards’ next game set for Tuesday night at home versus Notre Dame.
