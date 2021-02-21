Cats roll by the Vols, 70-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats roared out to a big first half lead and then stayed in control in the second half as they defeated number 19 Tennessee, 70-55 Saturday in Knoxville.
UK’s Davion Mintz lit up the Vols as he connected on five 3 pointers. Mintz was on fire as he connected on five of seven from the arc. The Wildcats’ Isaiah Jackson also provided a spark with 16 points and seven rebounds. When Jackson drove the baseline for a wrap-around dunk, Kentucky was up 38-21 in the first half.
Just before intermission, Mintz drilled a trey to help the Wildcats to that first half advantage of 45-30.
In the second half, Kentucky’s Keion Brooks gave his team a lift. Brooks wound up with a double-double of 10 points and 14 boards as the Cats maintained control of the Vols the rest of the way.
“We have almost eight guys averaging double figures over the past six games,” said a jubilant UK head coach John Calipari. “Are you ready? That’s a team !”
With the win, UK avenged last month’s loss to Tennessee as the Vols won in Rupp Arena, 82-71.
Kentucky is now 8 and 13 on the season. The Wildcats’ next game scheduled for Tuesday at home against Texas A&M has been postponed. The Aggies have a Covid issue. As of now, UK will host Florida Saturday afternoon.
