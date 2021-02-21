FORECAST: Milder today, rain tonight

- Rain chances increase after 10 p.m. Sunday
- Highs back into the 50s, maybe 60, this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The warming trend continues today as highs reach the mid 40s for most. Areas south of Louisville could get close to 50.
Clouds will increase through the day as the next storm system approaches. Most of the day is dry, with rain arriving at night.
Rain is likely tonight as a cold front moves into the area. I can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixing in by morning, but nothing significant is expected. It will be a breezy night with wind gusts over 25 MPH possible. Lows in the mid 30s.
The rain will depart the area by sunrise on Monday, but we could still see some flurries linger during the morning. A mostly cloudy sky will continue into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing Monday night. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s for lows.
After a chilly Monday, temperatures recover into the 50s and Tuesday and push close to 60 on Wednesday.
