FORECAST: Rain tonight, cooler Monday

- Rain chances increase after 10 p.m. Tonight
- Highs back into the 50s, maybe 60, this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain becomes likely tonight as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance for rain comes after midnight.
It will be a breezy night with wind gusts over 25 MPH possible. Lows in the mid 30s by tomorrow morning.
The rain will depart the area by sunrise on Monday, but we could still see some flurries or sprinkles linger during the morning. A mostly cloudy sky will continue into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing Monday night. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s for lows.
Get ready for an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky! Find your sunglasses! Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s, the warmest we’ve been since the middle of January.
