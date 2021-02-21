Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies

Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement, “Mike Bowling’s passing is a loss for the Commonwealth. Mike was a friend and a lifelong fighter for our students, educators, public schools and the people of Southeastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “I appreciated Mike answering the call and stepping up to serve on the Board of Education as we prioritized public education in Kentucky. Britainy and I are praying for Jamie, the entire Bowling family and all of those he touched through his life of public service,” the governor added.