Gov. Beshear: Sixth-straight week of declining cases, 979 new COVID cases in Ky. Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Sunday on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19, stating the past week is the sixth-straight week of declining COVID cases.
Beshear confirmed 979 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Sunday. The total number of COVID cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 396,997.
An additional 21 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 4,447.
Positivity rate in the state is now at 6.72 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 902
- Patients currently in ICU : 248
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 148
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
