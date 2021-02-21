Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 888 new cases, 35 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided a Sunday update with newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed an additional 888 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 655,541.
An additional 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana were also reported in Sunday’s update. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 11,947.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 5,104 individuals have been tested and 29,541 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,083,893 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 7,754,038 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at a 4.2 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 42,445 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 7,408 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 427,828, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.4 percent Sunday.
