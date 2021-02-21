IU’s second half lead slips away as Spartans win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Indiana led Michigan State by six at the intermission and would build a ten point lead midway through the second half. But the Spartans mounted a comeback, led by Aaron Henry and they ran past the Hoosiers 78-71 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.
IU’s star, Trayce Jackson Davis rang up a game-high 34 points. When he connected on a three point play in the second half, the Hoosiers led 48-39 with 13 minutes to play. But Michigan State dug in, sparked by Henry’s 27 points and went on a 15-4 tear to grab the lead for good at 54-52.
The Hoosiers’ offense sputtered in that second half, which hurt their chances.
“I thought our second half offense after about the first five minutes was bad,” said IU head coach Archie Miller. " We had seven turnovers in that half and all seven were tough bad plays and took momentum and spirit away from us.”
The Hoosiers, now 12-10 on the season, will play at Rutgers on Wednesday night.
