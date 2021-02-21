Lexington man arrested in Hardin Co. after allegedly bribing officer to drop DUI charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrested one man who allegedly bribed an officer to drop charges and “take him home” following a DUI crash in Elizabethtown Thursday.
Cory Castle, 37, from Lexington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and bribery of a public servant.
According to an arrest report, Castle was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Bluegrass Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Castle told police he was driving in the fast lane when he lost control of his vehicle, going into the median and hitting the guardrail head on.
The officer speaking with Castle noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and asked if he had anything to drink, which Castle responded he had not.
The report states the officer conducted field sobriety tests, where Castle showed signs of intoxication. Castle refused two of the tests and argued with the deputy, asking why he had to perform the tests.
Three vodka bottles were found in the back of Castle’s vehicle by the officer, two of which were completely empty, the report stated. Castle agreed to a breathalyzer, where his blood-alcohol level was 0.254. The legal limit is 0.08.
On the way to the Hardin County Detention Center, Castle asked the deputy multiple times to “just take him home and not to jail,” the deputy stated. Castle then said he would give the officer money to let him go and “drop him off at the nearest gas station so he could get a ride home.”
The report said Castle was read his charges at the jail, where once again he asked the officer to drop the bribery charge, saying “I’ll plead to the DUI one because I’m drunk.”
Castle was booked and released from the Hardin County Detention Center. His next court date is on March 1.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.