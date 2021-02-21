Louisville man wanted for attempted murder arrested during traffic stop in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man with an arrest warrant for attempted murder was arrested Saturday morning by Indiana State Police.
According to a release from ISP, a trooper was patrolling I-69 in Hamilton County, Indiana when he noticed a vehicle allegedly going 86 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone.
The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was identified as Corvonte Lynum, 25, from Louisville, Kentucky. Along with his active arrest warrant for attempted murder, Lynum also had other open warrants on file in Kentucky.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found two loaded handguns, which lead to preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to ISP.
Lynum was booked in Hamilton County Jail, where he will be extradited back to Kentucky for trial.
