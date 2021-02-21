Zoneton officials give ‘hero’s farewell’ to Major Garry Key

Officials with Zoneton Fire, Police, and EMS gathered for a sendoff to Fire Major Garry Key, Zoneton’s longest serving volunteer member who died due to COVID-19. (Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District - Facebook)
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Zoneton Fire, Police, and EMS gathered for a sendoff to Fire Major Garry Key, Zoneton’s longest serving volunteer member who died due to COVID-19.

Sunday morning, crews from multiple districts met to send Key off for visitation. Fire trucks had flags along I-65 near Fern Valley waiting as a procession of officials took Key to Heady Funeral Home on Preston Highway.

Key’s funeral service will be Monday, February 22 at noon at the Okolona Christian Church on Faithful Way. The service will be livestreamed on Zoneton Fire Protection District’s website.

Zoneton announced that Key had died on February 13 after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19.

