3 Cards Upset at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WAVE) - An ice cold shooting day dooms #3 Louisville on the road at Florida State 68-59 on Sunday. Dana Evans scored 13 points to extend her steak of double-digit scoring games to 39, but it wasn’t enough.
Morgan Jones led Florida State with 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. The Cards held a two point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles used a 9-0 run in the fourth period to pull in front and hold on for the victory, and may have given them the signature win they needed to make the NCAA Tournament.
Evans scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half, but she shot just 5 of 21 for UofL. She also finished with a team-high five assists. Olivia Cochran had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Cardinals were looking to secure their fourth straight ACC regular-season title, but a poor shooting game ended that opportunity. Louisville shot just 35% from the floor and 3-20 from 3-point range.
