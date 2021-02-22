COVID numbers fall in Kentucky for six straight weeks; 530 cases confirmed Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are falling daily, a trend that has been ongoing for six weeks straight. Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the trend during his daily briefing in Frankfort on Monday.
He reported 530 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the state total since the start of the pandemic to 397,526 cases. The number of new cases is the lowest seen in one day since Oct. 5.
“It may have been impacted by the weather and level of testing,” the governor said, “but the numbers are the lowest they’ve been in a very long time.”
Beshear also said the state has a 6.6% positivity rate.
There were 13 reported virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the total for the state to 4,460.
A total of 554,550 people have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that equals about 12.5% of the population of Kentucky.
More than 200,000 of the vaccines were administered to those age 70 and older.
Beshear also confirmed that regional vaccination centers will move to phase 1C on March 1. Priority will be given to those age 65 and older.
There are at least 51 regional sites administering vaccines and nearly 300 in total across the state. To find a location, click here.
Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
