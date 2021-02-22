FORECAST: A gloomy Monday; brighter and milder Tuesday

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 2/22 3AM
By Justin Logan | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:55 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible if the winds die down
  • TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Warm with highs 55° to 62° in WAVE Country
  • THIS WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Potential wet pattern develops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold tough for most of the day with some peeks of sunshine possible, especially later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be chilly through the day with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It remains breezy with gusts at times over 20 MPH.

Partial clearing takes place tonight with patchy fog possible if the wind eases. Lows are expected to drop into the 30s.

Any low clouds/fog will break up Tuesday morning to allow for increased sunshine and quite the jump into the 50s!

Mainly clear and cool are in Tuesday night’s forecast with lows around 40 degrees.

We’re tracking an unsettled weather pattern that looks to set up late this week into the start of next week with the daily chance for rain. As we get closer, details will become clearer with this overall setup.

