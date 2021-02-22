FORECAST: Light rain/drizzle this morning

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 2/22 3AM
By Brian Goode | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 4:01 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT: Watch for either a batch of low clouds or fog to develop
  • TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Warm with highs 55° to 62° in WAVE Country
  • THIS WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Potential wet pattern develops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The steady rain will end by sunrise with drizzle the rest of the morning. Temperatures will be on a steady drop into the upper 30s by mid-morning.

We will only recover by a few degrees into the afternoon with some late day sun peeks west possible.

A fairly large batch of either low clouds or fog will develop if the wind eases below 5 mph. Lows are expected to drop into the 30s tonight.

Low clouds/fog will break up in the morning to allow for increased sunshine and quite the jump into the 50s!

Mainly clear and cool tonight with lows around 40°.

