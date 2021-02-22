FORECAST: Light rain/drizzle this morning

- TONIGHT: Watch for either a batch of low clouds or fog to develop
- TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Warm with highs 55° to 62° in WAVE Country
- THIS WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Potential wet pattern develops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The steady rain will end by sunrise with drizzle the rest of the morning. Temperatures will be on a steady drop into the upper 30s by mid-morning.
We will only recover by a few degrees into the afternoon with some late day sun peeks west possible.
A fairly large batch of either low clouds or fog will develop if the wind eases below 5 mph. Lows are expected to drop into the 30s tonight.
Low clouds/fog will break up in the morning to allow for increased sunshine and quite the jump into the 50s!
Mainly clear and cool tonight with lows around 40°.
